Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $811,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $249.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.