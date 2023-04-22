Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

