Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.51 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

