Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

