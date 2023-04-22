Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

