Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 27,153 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.