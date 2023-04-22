Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,919 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

