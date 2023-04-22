Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Purchases 4,474 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 4,474 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $109,568.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,857,032.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 7th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 2,238 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $54,540.06.
Cosmos Health Stock Up 6.3 %
COSM opened at $3.19 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.
About Cosmos Health
Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.
