Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 140639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.69).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Costain Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £151.84 million, a P/E ratio of 552.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.54.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

