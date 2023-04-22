CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 326.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 407,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 312,199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

