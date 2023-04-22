Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

