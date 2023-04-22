Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

