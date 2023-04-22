Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Coty stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 241.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

