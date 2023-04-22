CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

