Credit Suisse Group Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $155.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

FFIV stock opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $203.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5



F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

