Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3193 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Croda International has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

COIHY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($111.37) to GBX 8,800 ($108.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($101.47) to GBX 7,400 ($91.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

