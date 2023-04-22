Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.60.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $125.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

