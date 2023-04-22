CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSI Compressco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

