CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
