CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

