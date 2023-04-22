CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.85.

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

