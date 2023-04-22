CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

CSX Stock Up 3.3 %

CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

