CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.