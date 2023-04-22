CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSX. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

