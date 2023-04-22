Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 5,901,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Currys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Currys has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Currys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

