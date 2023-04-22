Cwm LLC Has $876,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.27.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.