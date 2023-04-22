David Casey Purchases 206,896 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider David Casey purchased 206,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.92 ($20,134.17).

Talon Energy Price Performance

About Talon Energy

(Get Rating)

Talon Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia and Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in the Vantage, Chisum, Bluestring/White Bear, and Carnaby projects located in North Sea; holds a 45% interest in Walyering project located in Perth Basin; and holds a 33% in the Gurvantes XXXV coal seam gas project located in southern Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.