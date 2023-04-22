DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1,148.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,139,116 shares of company stock worth $37,723,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

