DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

