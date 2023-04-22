DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $10,561,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avnet Stock Up 0.3 %

AVT stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

