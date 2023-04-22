DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,656 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

