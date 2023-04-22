Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

DENN has been the subject of several other reports. CL King boosted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Denny’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

