Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 4.1%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 167,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,849,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

DM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

