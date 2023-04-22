Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.