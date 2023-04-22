Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.17) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

