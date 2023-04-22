Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.76

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 23422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRON. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 11.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40.
Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disc Medicine Opco (IRON)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.