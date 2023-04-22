DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

