DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
DNP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.