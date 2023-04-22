DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of DocuSign worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 2.4 %

DOCU opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.