Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13.

Insider Activity

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Further Reading

