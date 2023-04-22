Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.36

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 29829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DII.B. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Articles

