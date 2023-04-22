Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 9,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 140,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

