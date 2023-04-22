Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLM. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.98) to GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.23) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,198 ($14.82).

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.14) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292 ($15.99). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.75, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,166.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,040.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,616.44%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

