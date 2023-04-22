dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

DYFSF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

