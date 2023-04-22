E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.