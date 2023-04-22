e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

