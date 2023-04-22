East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $54.81 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

