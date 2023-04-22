Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.95

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 218 ($2.70) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 187.32 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.43. The stock has a market cap of £249.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,211.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 469 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £994.28 ($1,230.39). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

