Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,783,884.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.8 %

Brightcove stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Further Reading

