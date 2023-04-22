Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Elevance Health has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.66 and its 200-day moving average is $491.23. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.24.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

