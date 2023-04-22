Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $450.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.24.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.